Maine Governor Mills, Maine CDC Announce First Presumptive Positive Case and Additional Steps to Respond to COVID-19

Maine Governor announces insurance emergency proclamation, temporary suspension of non-essential out-of-state work travel for State employees, and a recommendation to postpone large, indoor gatherings

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Maine Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Thursday Maine’s first presumptive positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine. The individual who tested positive is a woman in her 50s from Androscoggin County. The Maine CDC is speaking to the individual and her medical provider to assess travel history and begin to investigate possible community exposure. The individual is quarantined at her home.

“The Maine CDC has been preparing for this eventuality since the end of last year,” said Governor Mills. “With one presumptive positive case, Maine has a unique window of opportunity to delay an outbreak, like those we see in other states, and to minimize our exposure.”

“Maine CDC has been preparing for more than two months for the eventual arrival of COVID-19,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. “As we work to ensure the best care for this individual, we are not seeing widespread community transmission in Maine. The recommendation we make today is designed to limit potential spread of the virus here.”

The individual’s test sample will be sent to the U.S. CDC for confirmation. Test results on other individuals are pending. Maine CDC will inform the public if positive tests are confirmed and will offer regular updates on testing recommendations. Positive test results will be posted to Maine CDC’s coronavirus webpage.

Governor Mills had already formulated additional steps her Administration is taking to reduce the possible spread of the disease.

