Maine Governor Mills Honors International Francophonie Day

Governor Mills Honors International Francophonie Day

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills declares March as Francophonie Month in Maine to celebrate the contributions of people of French heritage

After declaring March as Francophonie Month in Maine, Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of International Francophonie Day:

“Throughout our history, Maine people of French heritage have served bravely in our armed forces and have been leaders in all aspects of Maine’s communities, from business, to education, to journalism, to hospitality, and politics,”said Governor Mills. “As we celebrate both Francophonie Month in Maine and International Francophonie Day, may we honor the French language, culture, and contributions of Franco-Americans to the history – and future – of our great state.”

Read the Governor’s proclamation.