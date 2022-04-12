Maine Governor Mills Congratulates Judge Rick Lawrence

Governor Mills Congratulates Judge Rick Lawrence on Confirmation to Maine Supreme Judicial Court

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Judge Lawrence will become the first black justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Maine State Senate voted unanimously to confirm Judge Rick E. Lawrence to serve as Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. With his confirmation, Judge Lawrence is poised to become the first black Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice.

“I am proud that lawmakers have recognized Judge Lawrence’s extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law and administering justice impartially. He will be an exceptional Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” said Governor Mills. “I am honored to have made this historic nomination, and I congratulate Judge Lawrence on his confirmation. I believe his service on our highest court will greatly benefit the people of Maine.”

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, an appointment that comes with formidable responsibility and unparalleled opportunity to serve the people of our great state,” said Judge Lawrence. “I promise to work tirelessly to serve the people of Maine and to administer justice fairly and impartially to the people of Maine, just as they deserve.”

The Senate’s unanimous confirmation vote followed a unanimous vote by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. Governor Mills will swear in Judge Lawrence this month. The Governor’s Office will advise the details of the ceremony beforehand.

Governor Mills nominated Judge Lawrence on March 7, 2022. Judge Lawrence is Governor Mills’ fourth nomination to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court since taking office.