Maine Governor Congratulates Heart of Biddeford

Governor Mills Congratulates Heart of Biddeford on National Recognition

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills congratulated Heart of Biddeford, a nonprofit organization focused on economic development and quality of life in downtown Biddeford, for being awarded the 2022 Great American Main Street Award. The award from Main Street America recognizes communities for excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

“Biddeford’s renaissance is a national success story, and I couldn’t be prouder of all that Heart of Biddeford and its community partners have accomplished,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate Heart of Biddeford and encourage Maine people to visit Biddeford and see why the City’s acclaimed restaurants and redevelopment of vacant mills are earning national recognition.”

“Biddeford is a shining example of how community organizations and public-private partnerships can spur investments that can help to reinvigorate our communities,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “Congratulations to Heart of Biddeford on this well-deserved honor.”

Main Street America is a national network of neighborhoods and communities focused on preservation-based economic development. Since being accredited as a Main Street America program in 2007, Heart of Biddeford has played a key role in welcoming $216 million in public and private reinvestment, a net growth of 167 new businesses, and the revitalization of 99 buildings. Main Street America praised the city for its strong small business environment and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Last fall, Governor Mills joined local leaders in Biddeford to spotlight Biddeford’s economic revitalization. During her visit, the Governor took a walking tour of Main Street, and visited the historic Lincoln Mill, which has been redeveloped into a mixed-use facility featuring apartments, a fitness center, and will soon be home to a restaurant and hotel.

Heart of Biddeford was one of three organizations selected nationally to receive the award from Main Street America, along with development organizations from Hammond, Louisiana and Laramie, Wyoming. The award follows recent national recognition for the city by prominent travel publication Conde Nast Traveler, and Food & Wine Magazine, which declared Biddeford one of “America’s Next Great Food Cities.”