Maine Governor Congratulates Dana Connors on Retirement

Governor Mills Congratulates Maine State Chamber President and CEO Dana Connors on Retirement, Distinguished Career

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Maine State Chamber of Commerce announced today that Dana Connors will retire from his position as President and CEO at the end of the year:

“For more than fifty years, Dana Connors has dedicated his life to making Maine the best place to live, work, and start and grow a business. His advocacy on behalf of Maine’s business community, and his previous service in state and local government, has played a vital role in making our economy stronger,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Over the years, Dana has earned the respect of lawmakers of both parties for his vision, deep knowledge, wit, and commitment to improving economic outcomes across our state. I thank him for his service and extend my very best wishes as he prepares for a well-deserved retirement.”

“I congratulate Dana Connors on his announcement that he plans to retire after nearly three decades of service to Maine’s business community. Dana has worked tirelessly to improve Maine’s economy, and his perspective, leadership, and voice will be missed,” said Commissioner Heather Johnson.

Connors has led the Maine State Chamber of Commerce since 1994, following 11 years of service as Commissioner of Transportation under Governors Brennan and McKernan. Prior to entering state government, Connors spent 16 years as City Manager of Presque Isle. In 2020, Connors served on Governor Mills’ Economic Recovery Committee, which examined and prepared policy recommendations to help Maine emerge from the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.