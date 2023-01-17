Main Street Capital sees record quarterly profit as strong investment activity boosts NAV

Kanmu/iStock via Getty Images Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) said Tuesday it’s expecting to end 2022 with a record quarterly profit in Q4 given “the positive performance from our existing investment portfolio and our strong investment activity, combined with the benefits of our strong capital structure, efficient operating model and accretive asset management business,” said CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak. The business development company sees distributable net investment income, which is net interest income before non-cash compensation expenses, rising to $1.02-$1.04 per share from $0.88 in Q3. As of Dec. 31, 2022. it estimated net asset value to be $26.83-$26.89 per share, representing an increase from the $25.94 NAV per share as of Sept. 30, 2022. The rise in NAV, the company noted, was mostly due to the net fair value increases from the unrealized appreciation in the fair value of its lower middle market investments, wholly owned asset management business and private loan portfolio investments, partially offset by realized losses on its private loan portfolio investments and unrealized depreciation and realized losses on its middle market portfolio investments. During the quarter, the company saw $151.6M in total lower middle market portfolio investments, as well as $86.4M in total private loan investments and a net decrease of $19.4M in the cost basis of its middle market investment portfolio. Earlier this month, (Jan. 13) Main Street Capital’s private loan portfolio activity abated from Q3.