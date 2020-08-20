Magnolia man wins $25,000 a year for life in the Delaware Lottery

DOVER, DE (STL.News) A 54-year-old Magnolia man matched all five numbers in the August 17th LUCKY FOR LIFE® drawing, winning him $25,000 a year for life. Currently, there are four LUCKY FOR LIFE® $25,000 a year for life winning tickets that have been sold in Delaware since September 2019 – one of which is still unclaimed.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Shore Stop #257 in Harrington. He opted to take the annuity payment option, and will receive a check every year.

“Congratulations to the lucky winner,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “There are four more LUCKY FOR LIFE® drawings this August and it would be great to see another Delaware player win big.”

The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on August 19, 2020.

And don’t forget, a winning $25,000 a year for life LUCKY FOR LIFE® ticket, sold on 7/2/2020 at Wawa #844 in Newark, is still waiting to be claimed. The lucky winner could be you, so make sure to check your tickets!

LUCKY FOR LIFE® drawings are held Mondays and Thursdays at 10:38 pm. Players select five numbers from 1 to 48 and one Lucky Ball number from 1 to 18. Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased up to 9:30 pm on drawing days. LUCKY FOR LIFE®, a multi-state drawing game, has a top prize of $1,000 a DAY for LIFE and a second prize of $25,000 a YEAR for LIFE, plus other cash prizes ranging from $3 to $5,000.

