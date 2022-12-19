Madrigal closes up 268% on positive late-stage results for NASH candidate resmetirom

Gilnature Update: Adds analyst comments from Goldman Sachs, Truist Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) closed up 268% in Monday trading after releasing late-stage results on resmetirom for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. NASH results in the MAESTRO-NASH trial showed that patients on resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg after 52 weeks of treatment had, respectively, NASH resolution of 26% and 30% compared to 10% for placebo. For liver fibrosis, a ?1-stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) was seen in, respectively, 24% and 26% of resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg patients and 14% of placebo patients. In a secondary endpoint of LDL-C lowering, resmetirom 80 mg and 100 mg led to a reduction of 12% and 16% compared to a 1% gain in the placebo group. Resmetirom was well tolerated with the frequency of adverse events similar in the treatment and placebo cohorts. Madrigal (MDGL) plans on filing an NDA for the candidate seeking accelerated approval for non-cirrhotic NASH with liver fibrosis. The company currently has four phase 3 trials in progress for resmetirom for NASH. In response to the data, Goldman Sachs increased its probability of success for resmetirom to 90% from $75% and its price target to $375 from $178 (~488% upside based on Friday’s close). Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), which has VK2809 in phase 2 for NASH, closed up 74% on the news. Truist on Monday called VK2809 “a more potent drug” with phase 2 data expected in H1 2023. BioSci Capital Partners recently called Madrigal (MDGL) a buy.