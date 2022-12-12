Madison Man Sentenced for Postal Theft

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Steven Rosa, 29, Madison, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 2 years of probation for theft of mail matter by a postal employee. Judge Conley also imposed a $2,000 fine as part of Rosa’s sentence.

Rosa’s theft was uncovered after a service technician for a portable toilet company found opened U.S. First Class mail in a portable toilet in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on December 28, 2020. On January 4, 2021, additional pieces of opened mail were found in the same location, as well as in a second portable toilet. The U.S. Postal Service determined this mail was assigned for delivery to Rosa, who was a mail carrier with the Postal Service at the time.

Rosa ultimately admitted to stealing mail from his route for a period of two weeks, and that he was looking for cash and Amazon gift cards. In total, the Postal Service determined the defendant stole pieces of mail from 39 separate individuals, and approximately $245 in cash and gift cards. This mail included several holiday greeting cards.

In sentencing Rosa, Judge Conley stated that the crime committed by the defendant was a sad offense because of its impact on the community. Judge Conley also stated that the defendant’s conduct was incredibly damaging to the “already suffering” U.S. Postal Service, and that the defendant violated the trust of the public.

The charge against Rosa was the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus prosecuted this case.