Madison Felon Sentenced To 3½ Years for Possessing Firearm

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Raymond Poore, 30, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Poore pleaded guilty to this charge on August 3, 2022.

Poore was apprehended in possession of a 9 millimeter handgun on November 18, 2021, after Madison Police and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in which Poore was a passenger. The driver of the vehicle led police on a high-speed chase on the Beltline Highway and into the city of Monona. On Monona streets, the car was still traveling at high speeds and evading police when officers deployed a spike-strip to stop the car. In the course of attempting to avoid the spike-strip, the vehicle lost a tire and became disabled. The driver and Poore abandoned the car and fled in different directions on foot. Monona officers saw Poore run across Broadway Street in Monona holding his hand near his waistband as he ran. Officers pursuing Poore on foot tackled and restrained him. As they rolled him over, they found the loaded 9 mm handgun under his body.

Poore’s criminal history included two prior felony convictions in 2011, one for aggravated battery and the other for burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon. At sentencing, Judge Conley took into account that Poore’s earlier convictions were at a very youthful age, but also considered the fact that Poore possessed the firearm while under State supervision for his earlier convictions.

The charge against Poore was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison and Monona Police Departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson prosecuted this case.

