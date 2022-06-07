Madera: Leah Guillen Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Madera Women, Leah Guillen Sentenced to Prison for Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

(STL.News) Leah Guillen, 39, of Madera, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to three years and three months in prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, in early 2018, Guillen obtained the name, Social Security account number, and date of birth of an individual. Guillen then used this information to impersonate the victim and fraudulently gain access to the victim’s bank accounts at Golden1 Credit Union. Using an unauthorized debit card, Guillen drained the victim’s bank accounts over a three-month period between April 18, 2018, and June 30, 2018, causing a loss in excess of $210,449.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Madera Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Henry Z. Carbajal III prosecuted the case.

