Macomb County Man Wins $4 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Macomb County man almost passed out after seeing he’d won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $4,000,000 Cash instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 42950 Dequindre in Sterling Heights.

“When I scratched the ticket, I thought I had a $1,000 winner because I got a slip that said to contact the Lottery,” said the 30-year-old player. “As I looked closer, I saw the ‘4MIL’ symbol and I almost passed out.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, the player plans to buy a new home and then invest the remainder.

Players have won more than $65 million playing $4,000,000 Cash, which launched in February. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $85 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 25 $10,000, and 745 $1,000 prizes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE