LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth-Quarter Results on Friday, January 31, 2020

HOUSTON and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce fourth-quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, January 31 followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EST.

LyondellBasell Teleconference and Webcast Details

Friday, January 31, 2020

11:00 a.m. EST

Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

United States: 1-800-475-8402

United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334

Netherlands: 0800-020-1250

Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at http://www.lyb.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EST January 31 until 11:59 p.m. EST March 2. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 1- 800-759-4057

Toll: 402-998-0479

Passcode: 1160

