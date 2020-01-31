HOUSTON and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell Reports 2019 Earnings and released the following:

Highlights of LyondellBasell Report of 2019 Earnings

Net Income: $0.6 billion in the fourth quarter; $3.4 billion in 2019

Diluted earnings per share: $1.83 per share in the fourth quarter; $9.58 per share in 2019

EBITDA: $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter; $5.7 billion in 2019

Record quarterly and annual EBITDA for the Technology segment

Cash from operating activities of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter; $5.0 billion in 2019

Returned $5.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchased shares in 2019

