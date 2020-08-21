LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that it has declared a dividend of $1.05 per share, to be paid September 8, 2020 to shareholders of record August 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of August 28, 2020.
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world’s largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.
Matthias Haeni to Retire from IFF After 30-Year Career; Kathy Fortmann to Become President, Taste,…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (STL.News) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced the U.S. Department of Interior…
LANSING, MI (STL.News) Last week, the State of Michigan agreed to a $600 million settlement…
Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Shayne Mayer…
Procurement Helps Close Digital Divide For Public School Students Across Texas Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas…
Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Health…