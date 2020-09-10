Lynchburg, Va; City of Lynchburg Awarded $632,496 from Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women | USAO-WDVA

(STL.News) – The Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) announced the awarding of a $632,496 continuation grant to the City of Lynchburg to fund a program aimed at improving criminal justice responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The program aims to enhance victim safety and offender accountability in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by encouraging jurisdictions to work collaboratively with community partners to identify problems and share ideas that will result in effective responses to these crimes. An integral component of this program is the creation and enhancement of a coordinated community response that brings together criminal justice agencies, victim service providers, and community organizations that respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

“Ending domestic violence requires a multi-faceted approach. Federal prosecution is often not available in these horrific cases, but this grant will go a long way in Central Virginia to aid those on the front lines who are fighting against the scourge of domestic violence,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today.

The City of Lynchburg, in collaboration with its non-profit, non-governmental victim service provider partner the YWCA of Central Virginia, will use this continuation award to educate stakeholders concerning the challenges and unique dynamics of intimate partner violence, evaluate the overall coordinated response from the standpoint of victim safety, and implement early intervention strategies to address intimate partner violence.

For more information about this grant, contact the Office on Violence Against Women at 202/307-6026 and ask for the Outreach and Communications Division.

