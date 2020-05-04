Lynchburg Man Curtis Goodman Sentenced in Virtual Proceedings to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that Curtis Goodman, 40, of Lynchburg, was sentenced via videoconference to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Evidence presented to the court showed that for more than a decade, Goodman was a supplier of cocaine to other drug dealers in Florence, Darlington, and Sumter Counties. A number of those dealers who purchased drugs from Goodman were prosecuted and agreed to cooperate with the Government. During the course of the conspiracy, Goodman sold them significant quantities of cocaine totaling more than five kilograms. Additionally, on February 15, 2019, based on information that individuals were smuggling drugs on a particular flight from San Francisco to Atlanta, detectives from the Clayton County Police Department used a drug detection dog to screen luggage from a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The dog alerted on several pieces of luggage, one of which belonged to Goodman. Detectives opened the luggage and found over 43 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.

Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Goodman to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clayton County, Georgia, Police Department.

In light of the current pandemic, the defendant appeared via videoconference, while the attorneys and court staff were present in the courtroom. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.

