LVMPD: Man Shot After Dispute in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 7, 2020 at approximately 8:43 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was confronted by two males. The victim and suspects argued which later escalated into a physical confrontation. During the incident, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. The two suspects fled prior to police arrival.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

