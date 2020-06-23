LVMPD: Domestic Argument Leads to Homicide by Michael Alex

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 19, 2020 at approximately 11:14 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call from a female who reported she had been shot inside of her residence located in the 7000 block of Hunts Corner Street. Moments later a second call is received by a juvenile inside of the residence who reported his father shot his mother.

LVMPD patrol officers arrived on scene and apprehended the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Alex. Officers entered the residence and located an unconscious adult female laying on the living room floor and summoned medical attention. Officers also located the juvenile inside the residence unharmed. The victim was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal argument inside of the residence. At some point, Alex produced a handgun and shot the victim in front of the juvenile. As a result of the investigation, Alex was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

