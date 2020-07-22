Luzerne County Man Michael Marchese Charged With Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Marchese, age 28, of Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on July 21, 2020, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that between April and May 2020 within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Marchese conspired to distribute in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine, distributed methamphetamine, and was in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 handgun and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The investigation was conducted by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, the Kingston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce crime.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Under federal law, the drug trafficking offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of forty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The charge of felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.