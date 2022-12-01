Lupin stock price up 0.84 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . rose 0.84 per cent to Rs 772.3 at 11:57AM hours (IST) on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 16,613 shares with a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore till 11:57AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 514.58, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.79.

Return on equity (ROE) was at -12.74 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 772.6 and a low of Rs 763.0 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 972.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 583.05.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.75.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 691.46 on December 01, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 704.85. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 70.79. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 47.11 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 14.27 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 27.49 per cent.