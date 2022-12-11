Lupin shares gain 0.47% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.47 per cent up at Rs 754.45 at 10:46AM (IST) on Monday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 1.83 points to 62183.5.

The scrip had settled at Rs 750.9 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 972.5 and 52-week low of Rs 583.05, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 10:46AM (IST) stood at 3424 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.26 crore.

At the current price, shares of the company traded at 501.72 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 1.5 per share and 2.79 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future.

Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.75.

Shareholding Details

Promoters held 46.83 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 13.81 per cent and DIIs 16.44 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 57.59. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Chartists say, RSI should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way fundamental analysts cannot give a’buy’ or’sell’ recommendation using a single valuation ratio.