Lupin shares gain 0.35% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.35 per cent higher in Wednesday’s session at 12:08PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 723.9 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 729.3 and Rs 717.25, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 972.5 and a 52-week low of 583.05. About 15,051 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 34.6 points at 18278.8, while the BSE Sensex traded 121.68 points higher at 61540.64 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 33 stocks traded the day in the green, while 16 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4160.46 crore, up 10.96 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3749.4 crore and up 0.09 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 47.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 14.27 per cent and MFs 16.44 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 694.56 on November 23, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 694.67. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.