Lupin shares decline 0.42% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 751.75 on BSE at 11:53AM (IST) on Friday, down 0.42 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 583.05 and a high of Rs 971.3. Earlier, the stock saw a gap down opening in the morning. A total of 10,671 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 11:53AM (IST). The stock of Lupin Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 34084.31 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 499.84, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.79. Return on equity (ROE) was at -12.74 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 223 stocks traded in the green, while 278 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 47.1 per cent in the Lupin Ltd. as of 31-Dec-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 14.27 per cent and 29.25 per cent, respectively.