Lupin rallies 4% after multiple approvals from USFDA

Shares of

jumped over 4 per cent on Friday over the buzz around new approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and launches in the US markets.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received approval from the USFDA for mirabegron extended-release tablets.

The global pharma major has received the approval for mirabegron extended-release tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq of Astellas Pharma Global Development, the company said in an exchange filing.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India. Mirabegron extended-release tablets had estimated annual sales of $2,403 million in the US, the filing added.

In a separate regulatory filing, the company said it has launched Sildenafil for Oral Suspension in the US, which is a generic variant of Revatio from Viatris Specialty LLC.

The homegrown pharma company has launched Sildenafil for Oral Suspension in 10 mg/ml after an approval from the USFDA, which had an estimated annual sale of $64 million in the US markets.

Following the development, shares of Lupin zoomed over 4 per cent to Rs 682.8 on Friday, before pairing up some gains to trade at Rs 667.25 at 11 am. The scrip had ended the previous session at Rs 654.



However, the USFDA had issued a warning letter to Lupin’s facility in Maharashtra, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. The federal agency had inspected Lupin’s Tarapur site from March 22 to April 4.

India has a ‘hold’ rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 702. “Clearance of facilities under OAI status and cost rationalisation could enable incremental margin expansion, which is currently not built in our estimates,” said the brokerage.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)





—