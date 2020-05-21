Luke Avery Platero from To’Hajiilee charged with aggravated assault for beating man with baseball bat in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Luke Avery Platero, 29, appeared in federal court today on a criminal complaint charging him with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

According to the complaint, Platero committed the offense on May 10 in Cibola County, New Mexico. Platero allegedly threw a rock at the victim hitting the victim in the head. Platero allegedly then struck the victim in the head, arms, and legs with a baseball bat causing a concussion and internal and external bleeding. The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance following the assault and needed emergency surgery for his injuries. Both Platero and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation.

Platero is currently out of custody awaiting trial. He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted of the charged offense. Complaints are only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Albuquerque office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederick Mendenhall is prosecuting the case.

