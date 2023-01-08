Lucretius (LUC) Rises 28.6%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Lucretius (LUC) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has added 28.6% to $0.0005296685378.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Lucretius a moderate volatility rank of 70, placing it in the top 30% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

LUC’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Lucretius price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $0.000205882801171657 and resistance at $0.000820194405466583. This positions Lucretius with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

