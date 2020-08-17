Lucky Washington, D.C., Man Excited After Big Win in Maryland Lottery

Maryland (STL.News) A happy Washington, D.C., resident is celebrating yet another Maryland Lottery win. After recently landing a $5,000 prize playing Pick 4, he’s celebrating a $50,000 top-prize win on the Strike It Rich scratch-off.

The 33-year-old visited Georgia Fuel and Treats located at 9336 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and allotted a small percentage of his Pick 4 winnings for buying more tickets. The lucky winner said he loves playing draw games, especially when the jackpots are high. He also enjoys trying new scratch-offs. When he saw the $5 Strike It Rich ticket, he decided to give it a shot.

“Oh my God,” the lucky winner said to himself after realizing that he won. He then shared the great news with family and friends.

The lucky winner said he has a background in biotech research and is currently taking IT courses. He added that he plans to use his winnings to buy a new car.

Georgia Fuel and Treats also has reason to celebrate. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling a $50,000 top-prize-winning scratch-off. The Strike it Rich ticket launched in February, and two of its $50,000 top prizes remain unclaimed along with five second-tier prizes of $5,000 and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

