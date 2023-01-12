Lucid Group tops guidance with 7,180 vehicles produced in 2022

hapabapa

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) announced on Thursday that it produced 3,493 vehicles during Q4 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,932 vehicles during the quarter.

For the full year, the electric vehicle maker produced 7,180 vehicles to exceed its prior guidance range of 6K to 7K vehicles. Lucid delivered 4,369 vehicles in 2022.

Lucid Group (LCID) is schedule to release its Q4 earnings report on February 22.

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) jumped 6.55% in premarket action on Thursday to 8.48% to add to Wednesday’s 10.29% rally.

