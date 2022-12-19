Lucid Group stock surges after completing stock sale

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) announced the completion of an “at-the-market” equity offering program on Monday after the market close. The EV manufacturer said the sale of 56.2 million shares garnered gross proceeds of approximately $600M. The capital raise adds to $915M that the automaker intends to raise via a private placement of approximately 85.7M shares to an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, Ayar Third Investment Company. Lucid shares rose over 7% at post-market highs before moderating gains to 3.73% as of 6PM ET. Read more on why Bank of America sees the stock as a standout in the crowded EV space.