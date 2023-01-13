LTIMindtree declines 0.21% as Sensex climbs

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. traded at Rs 4270.0 on BSE at 02:14PM (IST) on Friday, down 0.21 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 3733.25 and a high of Rs 7235.85. Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning. A total of 21,831 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 02:14PM (IST). The stock of LTIMindtree Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 126600.67 crore, according to BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 49.42, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 12.22. Return on equity (ROE) was at 26.05 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 309 stocks traded in the green, while 192 stocks were in the red. The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.59. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 74.03 per cent in LTIMindtree Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 8.42 per cent and 5.09 per cent, respectively. Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 4613.24 on January 13, while the 50-DMA was at 4601.91. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.