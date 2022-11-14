LTI-Mindtree merger comes into effect, becomes 5th largest IT company by m-cap

IT companies L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree on Monday announced their merger came into effect today following regulatory and shareholder approvals. The combined entity LTIMindtree is now the fifth-largest IT services company in India in terms of current market capitalization.

As part of the merger, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issued shares of LTI in the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree. The parent company, L&T, will hold 68.73% of the merged entity. The record date to determine the eligible shareholders of Mindtree for the issue of equity shares of LTI is fixed as November 24.

“Armed with top talent, comprehensive offerings, and a cumulative experience of more than five decades, LTIMindtree brings the diversity of scale and capabilities required to help businesses reimagine possibilities, deliver impact, and get to the future faster,” said LTIMindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee.

The merger was announced in May 2022. Besides shareholders and creditors of the two companies, both the Mumbai and Bengaluru benches of NCLT have also approved the scheme of amalgamation.

“By combining their strengths and unlocking the benefits of scale, LTIMindtree will operate with a stronger, highly diversified portfolio of end-to-end services and skills across a wider market footprint. It will bring a converged point of view based on its expanded cross-industry expertise to help clients tap into opportunities presented by the blurring of industry lines,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.

A stronger balance sheet will also augment LTIMindtree’s ability to make strategic investments in platforms, talent, technologies, and client relationships, it said. The company has appointed Vinit Teredesai as its CFO.

