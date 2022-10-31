L&T Q2 net soars 23%, sales beat estimates

Mumbai: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 22.5% year-on-year increase in quarterly net profit, helped by healthy growth in sales and orders. Net profit for the quarter ended September 30 stood at ?2,229 crore compared with ?1,819.5 crore a year ago, the company said on Monday. Consolidated revenue was up 23% at ?42,763 crore.

Higher-than-expected sales growth was driven by execution tailwinds in the infrastructure projects segment and sustained growth momentum in its IT & TS (technology services) portfolio.

“Insofar as profit growth is concerned, it follows the revenue growth of 23% and the margin has been stable at 11.5% as compared to the previous year,” said R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, L&T. “So we’ve been able to manage the cost and have reported profit growth.”



L&T won orders worth ?51,914 crore at the group level during Q2, logging a 23% growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In a post-earnings press conference, Raman told reporters that markets globally continue to remain “very volatile”, mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, depreciating global currency and energy crisis in some countries. But, he said, the Indian market has been “showing resilience”.

“There is also a lot of chatter around a possible recession and the likelihood of the recession having an impact on the markets across the world,” Raman said. “While in this mode, I think we find the sentiments in India far more positive, and possibly a reflection of the resilience of the market in holding up well so far.” In a statement, the company said that during the quarter, it got orders from across segments, including public spaces, nuclear power, irrigation, ferrous metal, health, renewables and refinery sectors. International orders were worth ?17,341 crore and accounted for 33% of total order inflow.

The group’s consolidated order book was at ?372,381 crore as of September-end, with international orders having a share of 28%.

The financial segment recorded income from operations at ?3,152 crore, registering 6% YoY quarterly growth, which was attributed mainly to higher disbursement in retail business, in line with its strategy of retailisation of the loan book. The total loan book at ?90,098 crore grew 4% as compared with September 2021, with growth achieved on increased disbursements in retail portfolio and targeted reduction in defocused businesses, the company said.