L&T Infotech shares up 2.6% as Sensex rises

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. gained 2.6 per cent to Rs 4306.0 in Monday’s session as of 10:00AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 629.36 points higher at 60529.73.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7305.7 and a 52-week low of Rs 3733.25 on NSE. Around 2652 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:00AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 4220.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4315.0 and Rs 4220.05 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 49.53, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 86.61 and price to book value (PB) of 12.22, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 26.05.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 74.0 per cent stake in the company as of January 09, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 8.42 per cent and 4.74 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 126896.46 crore, the company operates in the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4976.0 crore, up 6.62 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 4666.9 crore and up 28.31 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 679.3 crore for the latest quarter, up 23.17 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 42.81. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.