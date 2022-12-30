L&T Infotech shares down 0.64% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. traded 0.64 per cent down in Friday’s trade at 01:17PM (IST). Around 7,140 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 4421.05 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4471.05 and Rs 4392.0, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of LTIMindtree Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 7595.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 3733.25.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the LTIMindtree Ltd. stood at Rs 130150.22 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4976.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.62 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4666.9 crore and up 28.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3878.2 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 679.3 crore, up 23.17 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, domestic institutional investors held 5.09 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 8.42 per cent and the promoters 74.03 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 50.8 and a price-to-book ratio of 12.22. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

LTIMindtree Ltd. belongs to the IT Consulting & Software – Mid Cap industry.