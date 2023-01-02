L&T Infotech share price down 0.59 per cent

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. traded 0.59 per cent up at Rs 4338.45 at around 12:55PM (IST) on Monday. The stock had closed at Rs 4364.25 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 196.43 points higher at 61037.17 around the same time.

The scrip has declined 40.8 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has gained 8.37 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 7595.25 and the 52-week low price at Rs 3733.25.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 3,974 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1, an EPS value of 86.61 and a price-to-book value of 12.22. In the Nifty50 pack, 24 stocks traded in the green, while 25 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 74.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FII and mutual funds’ ownership stood at 8.42 per cent and 4.74 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4976.0 crore, up 6.62 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4666.9 crore and up 28.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3878.2 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 679.3 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.