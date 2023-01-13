L&T Finance Q3 Results: PAT rises 39% to Rs 454 crore

Kolkata: L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a 39% rise in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 454 crore against Rs 326 crore in the year ago period.The lender’s interest income rose 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,322 crore against Rs 2,874 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Net interest margin for the lender improved to 7.41% for the quarter against 6.9% in the preceding three-month period.Its retail assets grew 34% year-on-year to Rs 57,000 crore at the end of December while the planned wholesale book reduced 24% to Rs 31,000 crore following a planned sell-down. Retail portfolio mix now is at 64% compared to 58% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022

The company said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 11,607 crore in the December quarter, up 53% against what it was in the year ago period.