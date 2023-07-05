LPR Construction, Inc. Recognized by the US Department of Labor

U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Colorado Structural Steel Erector, LPR Contruction, Inc. for 25 Years of Safety, Health Excellence, and Renews its Star Designation.

LPR Construction Inc. continues its history of high standards for employee protection:

Participant: LPR Construction Inc., 1171 Des Moines Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80537 – Phone: 800-577-1844

Description: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has again awarded Star designation in its Voluntary Protection Program to LPR Construction Inc., a structural steel erector in Loveland. OSHA recognized the company for having outstanding vehicle safety management, fall protection, and pre-task planning programs. The company has maintained its star designation for 25 years.

Background: The VPP Star is OSHA’s highest recognition of employers and workers who have employed effective safety and health management systems and kept injury and illness rates below the Bureau of Labor Statistics industry averages. VPP programs bring company management, site employees, and OSHA together to work proactively to focus on hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training, management commitment, and worker involvement to prevent fatalities, injuries, and illnesses.

Prospective VPP participants apply to OSHA for consideration and then undergo a rigorous onsite evaluation by a team of safety and health professionals. Learn more about the VPP.

Duration: LPR Construction Inc.’s VPP Star certification has been renewed for three years.

Quote: “For a quarter century LPR Construction Inc. has been a recognized leader in employee safety and health. They are an exemplary industry leader, and their commitment to excellence in fall prevention and protection is impressive,” explained OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer Rous in Denver. “As we renew their status for another three years, OSHA salutes the company’s commitment to keeping workers safe.”

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor