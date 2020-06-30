LPD Seeking Homicide Information of Newton Area

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) A male Hispanic, 18 years of age was standing outside of a parked vehicle when two suspects, male Hispanics, drove up and shot the victim for unknown reason. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information, during non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

