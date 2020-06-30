LPD Investigating Homicide Information Of Ismael Gutierrez, Foothill Area

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing 29-year-old Ismael Gutierrez of Pacoima.

On June 28, 2020 around 9:00 p.m., Foothill Area Patrol Units responded to a call of a shooting near the 12700 block of Mercer Street. When they arrived, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by Rescue Ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses heard a vehicle approach the location where the victim was standing, followed by at least one gunshot. The vehicle sped away toward Borden Avenue.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Eloy Navarro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE