Lowe’s declares cash dividend – payable 05/04/2022

MOORESVILLE, NC (STL.News) The board of directors of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents ($0.80) per share, payable May 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2022.

About Lowe’s

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With the fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

