Loves Park Woman Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining

Loves Park Woman Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining More Than $1 Million From Employer

(STL.News) A Loves Park woman was sentenced today to three years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million from her employer.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston also ordered TAMMY E. MOORE, 55, to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The Loves Park Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Paccagnini.

Moore was an office manager for a company in Loves Park that made custom components for a variety of industries. Moore admitted in a plea agreement that from 2012 to 2020, she fraudulently obtained more than $1 million from the company. Moore issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business from the company’s account, forged the signature of the company’s owner on checks, deposited the checks into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account for her personal benefit, and then initiated online transfers to move the money.

Moore concealed these transactions by making it appear as though the checks were for legitimate business purposes and by deleting the company’s records of the forged checks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today