Louisville Native Returns Home to Join U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Fight Against Violent Crime & Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Russell Coleman is today announcing his appointment of Frank Dahl as a federal prosecutor in the Louisville, Kentucky-based U.S. Attorney’s Office which serves the 53 counties and nearly 2.5 million people of the Western District of Kentucky.

“As we begin Police Week, I can think of few more tangible ways to honor our law enforcement partners than to add a respected and experienced prosecutor of Frank Dahl’s caliber to our fight against violent crime and drug trafficking here in Louisville and across the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Frank is well-respected by law men and women from his many years with one of our most important partners, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. His service as ‘a fed’ here will only enhance our relationship with that premier office.”

“As much as I was sorry to see Frank leave our office in 2018, I am just as happy to see that he has returned to Kentucky,” said Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine. “He has a keen mind and a great grasp of the law which will benefit the US Attorney’s Office as well as ours. I look forward to Frank working with our prosecutors as we continue to collaborate with the US Attorney’s Office for the [Western District] of Kentucky.”

Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Dahl is a Louisville native and a graduate of the University of Louisville and UofL’s Brandeis School of Law. While in law school, he worked as a law clerk for the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and subsequently served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in the office after his graduation. During his 12-year tenure as a state prosecutor in Louisville, Dahl rose quickly through the ranks and became the narcotics section chief. He tried numerous cases involving violent crime, drug trafficking, homicide, and firearms offenses.

In 2018, Dahl began work as an AUSA in Evansville Indiana, working for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. During his time with that office, he earned a reputation as a prolific case developer and handled a variety of cases involving drug trafficking organizations, violent crime, firearms offenses, and drug overdoses. During his time in Evansville, Dahl worked with both federal and state law enforcement agencies located in Kentucky in support of his work in Indiana.

