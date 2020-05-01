Louisville Man Christopher Charrier Charged Federally After Barricading Himself In Residence With Gun

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Russell Coleman today announced the charging of Christopher Charrier, of Louisville, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Pandemic or no pandemic, LMPD and federal law enforcement remain active partners in seeking to protect our city,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman. “If you carry or possess firearms in Louisville as either a convicted felon, drug user, or are subject to a domestic violence order, federal prosecution awaits.”

According to the Criminal Complaint filed on April 30, 2020, Charrier barricaded himself in his residence with a firearm on April 29, 2020, when law enforcement attempted to take him into custody for an outstanding warrant. After an extended standoff, Charrier put the firearm down and was taken into custody by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and United States Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force.

After being read Miranda Rights, Charrier, admitted that he possessed the firearm – a Heckler and Koch model VP9, 9-millimeter handgun. Charrier is a previously convicted felon, convicted in Jefferson County Circuit Court case 20-CR-000314 of Escape Second Degree.

If convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm is no more than 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tom Dyke. The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation.

