Louisville: Jaylin Ready Indicted for Possession of Handgun

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Louisville Man, Jaylin Ready for Possession of Handgun at Shawnee High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky returned an indictment on March 16, 2022, charging a Louisville man with illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone.

According to court documents, Jaylin Ready 18, of Louisville was indicted for possessing a handgun at Shawnee High School on January 31, 2022.

The defendant made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin H. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.

The ATF and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Porter is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

