Louisiana Man Peter Oliver Henry Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Trafficking Heroin

(STL.News) – Peter Oliver Henry, 61, of Chalmette, Louisiana, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 135 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for heroin trafficking, announced U. S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On June 4, 2019, Henry was arrested while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to an individual in Gulfport, Mississippi. Henry was indicted on June 25, 2019 and pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on December 13, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.

