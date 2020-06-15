Louisiana Lottery: Michael Griffin Wins $22,800 on Six Pick 4 Tickets

Hammond, LA (STL.News) Michael Griffin of Hammond was beyond excited to win Louisiana Lottery’s Pick 4 six times during the May 25 drawing for a total of $22,800 in prizes.

Griffin is a loyal Pick 3 and Pick 4 player, having played the games around 5 years, usually with triple or quadruple 7s; however, it wasn’t these “go-to” numbers that would win him his biggest prize to date.

According to Griffin, after helping his ex-girlfriend with some chores around her house, her sister approached him and asked if he still played Pick 4. She then gave him the idea to play her sister’s birthday, 0824.

He said he had played those numbers a few times in the past, but never in that specific order, so he gave it another shot. On three of his tickets for the May 25 drawing, Griffin played the numbers straight to win $5,000 on each $1 ticket. On another three tickets, he played the numbers straight/box to win $2,600 on each $1 ticket.

For Pick 3 and Pick 4 straight plays, the player must match the numbers drawn in exact order to win a prize. On box plays, the player can match the numbers drawn in any order to win a prize. A straight/box play combines both play types with 50-cents wagered on each.

After saying his prayers for the night, a conversation with his cousin prompted Griffin to check his numbers where he discovered that he had won. Griffin said his cousin had shared the nugget of wisdom, “We never know how we’ll get our blessings.”

With his Pick 4 winnings, Griffin said he would like to purchase a piece of land and possibly invest in the stock market.

He does not plan to stop playing either. “I want to come there at least one more time!” exclaimed Griffin, speaking of the Lottery’s prize payment office.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Way on W. University Avenue in Hammond.

