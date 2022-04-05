Louisiana Governor Supports to Revoke POST Certification

Louisiana Governor Edwards Issues Statement in Support of Bill to Revoke POST Certification for Law Enforcement Officers Who Are Terminated for Unauthorized Use of Force

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards today affirmed his support for Senate Bill 182 by Senator Cleo Fields, which expands the definition of malfeasance in office to include intentional deprivation of constitutional rights and provides for revocation of POST certification in cases where officers are found to have deprived individuals of their constitutional rights or when officers have been terminated for unauthorized use of force. This bill is scheduled to be heard today in Senate Committee on Judiciary B.

“While I believe the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement officers are professionals and excellent public servants who work hard every day to protect and serve, it is imperative that we do more to hold the few officers who violate the public’s trust accountable. Officers who have been terminated for unauthorized use of force do not meet the professional standards for law enforcement officers and should not retain POST certification,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am appreciative of Senator Fields for bringing this legislation and for working to bring additional accountability to law enforcement in Louisiana.”

