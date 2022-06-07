Louisiana Governor Signed Bills & Vetoed One Bill

Bills Signed, Vetoed by Gov. Edwards
Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed a number of bills into law and vetoed one bill. The Governor also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature.
Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:
- ACT 246—HB 298 Provides relative to involuntary servitude and the administration of criminal justice.
- ACT 247—SB 8 Clarifies and standardizes language relative to certain benefits.
- ACT 248—SB 9 Provides relative to benefits provided by and administration of certain statewide retirement systems.
- ACT 249—SB 12 Provides for an extension of the Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive Program.
- ACT 250—SB 19 Provides for police officers to use electronic forms.
- ACT 251—SB 23 Provides for the deposit of monies into the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund.
- ACT 252—SB 31 Provides for the repeal of certain inactive or obsolete healthcare laws.
- ACT 253—SB 33 Provides relative to alternate electrical power sources in nursing facilities.
- ACT 254—SB 41 Provides for the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program Act.
- ACT 255—SB 110 Creates the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.
- ACT 256—SB 127 Provides for certain advertising requirements for small purchase bids.
- ACT 257—SB 133 Eliminates the requirement that a customer execute an affidavit on certain bank accounts.
- ACT 258—SB 152 Provides relative to certain unauthorized acts of motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, distributor branches, factory branches, and converters.
- ACT 259—SB 168 Provides relative to commercial insurance.
- ACT 260—SB 172 Provides relative to costs of issuance and the reporting requirements for bonds approved by the State Bond Commission.
- ACT 261—SB 174 Provides relative to shareholder remedies within the state banking code.
- ACT 262—SB 179 Provides relative to annual filing and reporting requirements of charitable organizations.
- ACT 263—SB 198 Provides relative to the adjustment of residential claims.
- ACT 264—SB 230 Provides for qualifications of title insurance producers.
- ACT 265—SB 284 Provides relative to garnishments.
- ACT 266—SB 290 Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.
- ACT 267—SB 305 Provides for the disclosure of certain information on websites and online services.
- ACT 268—SB 453 Provides relative to low speed autonomous motor vehicles.
- ACT 269—SB 488 Authorizes millage rate increases in certain parishes.
- ACT 270—HB 157 Provides relative to tax sale title.
- ACT 271—HB 314 Makes technical corrections to various provisions of law within and relating to the subject matter of the legislative committees on health and welfare.
- ACT 272—HB 360 Provides for the continuous revision of the Children’s Code.
- ACT 273—HB 545 Provides for prelicensing requirements for insurance producers
- ACT 274—HB 646 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
- ACT 275—HB 708 Defines biomass as it relates to the Louisiana Renewable Energy Development Act.
- ACT 276—HB 979 Provides for the sharing of limited student information for the purpose of administering certain federal food assistance programs.
- ACT 277—HB 1035 Provides relative to the Underground Storage Tank Program.
Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill. Click the bill number to read the veto letter.
- HB 544 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 544 because it is a significant rollback of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which was passed by the legislature with strong bipartisan support.
Gov. Edwards also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature. Click here to read the letter.