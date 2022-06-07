Politics

Louisiana Governor Signed Bills & Vetoed One Bill

June 7, 2022
Maryam Shah

Bills Signed, Vetoed by Gov. Edwards

Baton RougeLA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed a number of bills into law and vetoed one bill.  The Governor also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

  • ACT 246—HB 298 Provides relative to involuntary servitude and the administration of criminal justice.
  • ACT 247—SB 8 Clarifies and standardizes language relative to certain benefits.
  • ACT 248—SB 9 Provides relative to benefits provided by and administration of certain statewide retirement systems.
  • ACT 249—SB 12 Provides for an extension of the Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive Program.
  • ACT 250—SB 19 Provides for police officers to use electronic forms.
  • ACT 251—SB 23 Provides for the deposit of monies into the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund.
  • ACT 252—SB 31 Provides for the repeal of certain inactive or obsolete healthcare laws.
  • ACT 253—SB 33 Provides relative to alternate electrical power sources in nursing facilities.
  • ACT 254—SB 41 Provides for the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program Act.
  • ACT 255—SB 110 Creates the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.
  • ACT 256—SB 127 Provides for certain advertising requirements for small purchase bids.
  • ACT 257—SB 133 Eliminates the requirement that a customer execute an affidavit on certain bank accounts.
  • ACT 258—SB 152 Provides relative to certain unauthorized acts of motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, distributor branches, factory branches, and converters.
  • ACT 259—SB 168 Provides relative to commercial insurance.
  • ACT 260—SB 172 Provides relative to costs of issuance and the reporting requirements for bonds approved by the State Bond Commission.
  • ACT 261—SB 174 Provides relative to shareholder remedies within the state banking code.
  • ACT 262—SB 179 Provides relative to annual filing and reporting requirements of charitable organizations.
  • ACT 263—SB 198 Provides relative to the adjustment of residential claims.
  • ACT 264—SB 230 Provides for qualifications of title insurance producers.
  • ACT 265—SB 284 Provides relative to garnishments.
  • ACT 266—SB 290 Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.
  • ACT 267—SB 305 Provides for the disclosure of certain information on websites and online services.
  • ACT 268—SB 453 Provides relative to low speed autonomous motor vehicles.
  • ACT 269—SB 488 Authorizes millage rate increases in certain parishes.
  • ACT 270—HB 157 Provides relative to tax sale title.
  • ACT 271—HB 314 Makes technical corrections to various provisions of law within and relating to the subject matter of the legislative committees on health and welfare.
  • ACT 272—HB 360 Provides for the continuous revision of the Children’s Code.
  • ACT 273—HB 545 Provides for prelicensing requirements for insurance producers
  • ACT 274—HB 646 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
  • ACT 275—HB 708 Defines biomass as it relates to the Louisiana Renewable Energy Development Act.
  • ACT 276—HB 979 Provides for the sharing of limited student information for the purpose of administering certain federal food assistance programs.
  • ACT 277—HB 1035 Provides relative to the Underground Storage Tank Program.

Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill. Click the bill number to read the veto letter.

  • HB 544 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 544 because it is a significant rollback of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which was passed by the legislature with strong bipartisan support.

Gov. Edwards also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature.  Click here to read the letter.