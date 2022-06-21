Louisiana Governor Signed Bills into law

Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards
Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
- ACT 433—HB 8 Provides an exception to the illegal carrying of weapons for certain persons.
- ACT 434—HB 83 Provides relative to homeowner’s insurance policies that require a civil authority to prohibit use of the dwelling in order to pay loss of use benefits.
- ACT 435—HB 93 Provides relative to continuances in workers’ compensation cases.
- ACT 436—HB 129 Provides relative to an arrested person’s failure to honor a written promise to appear.
- ACT 437—HB 130 Provides relative to motor vehicle crash reports.
- ACT 438—HB 135 Authorizes dispensing of medical marijuana to certain qualifying patients who are not Louisiana residents.
- ACT 439—HB 137 Provides relative to immunity from prosecution for medical marijuana.
- ACT 440—HB 142 Provides for liability for publishers and distributors of material harmful to minors.
- ACT 441—HB 153 Provides relative to the Twinbrook Security District in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 442—HB 160 Provides relative to abandonment of a rental premises following the declaration of a federally declared disaster.
- ACT 443—HB 165 Provides relative to lease sales for wind energy.
- ACT 444—HB 190 Authorizes certain nurse practitioners to recommend medical marijuana to patients.
- ACT 445—HB 196 Creates the Stimulating More Advanced Research and Technology (SMART) Program and the SMART Fund for the purpose of awarding grants to support research at public postsecondary education institutions.
- ACT 446—HB 200 Provides relative to the presence of the defendant in misdemeanor prosecutions.
- ACT 447—HB 207 Adds Geometry as a required course for high school students in the career major program.
- ACT 448—HB 214 Requires passage of a reading instruction test as a condition of teacher certification in elementary education.
- ACT 449—HB 215 Provides relative to the compensation of school bus operators.
- ACT 450—HB 223 Provides relative to eligibility for the Reentry Court Specialty Program.
- ACT 451—HB 239 Provides relative to stays in workers’ compensation cases.
- ACT 452—HB 248 Provides relative to legal holidays.
- ACT 453—HB 260 Provides relative to a firearm hold agreement.
- ACT 454—HB 261 Creates a French immersion school in the community of Pointe-au-Chien in Terrebonne Parish.
- ACT 455—HB 264 Provides for the service of the original petition with the amended petition.
- ACT 456—HB 274 Expands the information required to be provided in adoption awareness instruction for high school students.
- ACT 457—HB 278 Provides requirements for the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model.
- ACT 458—HB 293 Provides relative to carbon monoxide detectors.
- ACT 459—HB 294 Provides relative to the guaranteed issue of Medicare supplement policies.
- ACT 460—HB 300 Provides relative to licensure for plumbers.
- ACT 461—HB 312 Enacts reforms to address workplace violence in healthcare settings.
- ACT 462—HB 330 Creates the Industrial Hemp Promotion and Research Program.
- ACT 463—HB 346 Provides for a program and a fund for the purpose of providing scholarships for students in approved teacher preparation programs.
- ACT 464—HB 364 Provides relative to disciplinary proceedings for students enrolled in public postsecondary education institutions and student-led organizations.
- ACT 465—HB 365 Designates the crime of possession of a firearm by a felon as a crime of violence.
- ACT 466—HB 369 Requires public school governing authorities and public schools to post on their websites laws pertaining to parental access to instructional materials and the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
- ACT 467—HB 370 Provides relative to the self-distribution of certain alcoholic beverages by certain brewers.
- ACT 468—HB 371 Amends the definition of “police officer” for the crimes of battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence.
- ACT 469—HB 389 Provides relative to emergency suspension of legal deadlines.
- ACT 470—HB 450 Provides for access to an adopted person’s original birth certificate.
- ACT 471—HB 499 Creates a fund for the purpose of funding tuition exemptions and reduction of textbook costs for persons who are age fifty-five or older.
- ACT 472—HB 516 Requires each governing authority of a public high school to adopt policies regarding attendance, breastfeeding, and child care for students who are pregnant or parenting.
- ACT 473—HB 629 Provides relative to a search without a warrant of a person’s place of residence for the odor of marijuana.
- ACT 474—HB 662 Provides relative to the Judicial Council.
- ACT 475—HB 773 Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Caddo Parish.
- ACT 476—HB 786 Establishes the Small Business Innovation Retention Fund.
- ACT 477—HB 795 Establishes the Small Business Innovation Recruitment Fund.
- ACT 478—HB 234 Prohibits smoking or vaping marijuana in motor vehicles.
- ACT 479—HB 291 Requires all nursing homes to maintain in effect emergency preparedness plans approved by the La. Department of Health.
- ACT 480—HB 374 Increases the fine for gross littering of tires and failure to obtain a generator identification number
- ACT 481—HB 549 Provides relative to certain deed restrictions.
- ACT 482—HB 551 Provides relative to delivery of alcohol.
- ACT 483—HB 555 Provides relative to occupational licenses.
- ACT 484—HB 585 Provides relative to reporting of certain firearm data to the La. Commission on Law Enforcement.
- ACT 485—HB 618 Allows certain patriotic organizations to access school facilities and grants their representatives the opportunity to speak to and recruit students.
- ACT 486—HB 639 Provides relative to occupational licensing for workers with criminal histories.
- ACT 487—HB 648 Provides relative to the Crime Victims Reparations Act.
- ACT 488—HB 650 Provides for Medicaid coverage of prescription human milk.
- ACT 489—HB 651 Provides relative to insurance coverage for prescription human milk.
- ACT 490—HB 686 Provides relative to management of the Amite River Basin.
- ACT 491—HB 697 Reforms the state systems for regulating the production of marijuana for therapeutic use and for the dispensing of such product.
- ACT 492—HB 698 Provides for fees and charges to be assessed by the La. Department of Health in connection with regulation of marijuana for therapeutic use.
- ACT 493—HB 706 Creates the crime of menacing.
- ACT 494—HB 729 Limits the release and dissemination of booking photographs of an arrested person.
- ACT 495—HB 736 Establishes the Athletic Trainer Professional Development Program in the Dept. of Education and provides for administration, qualification, and implementation of the various components of the program.
- ACT 496—HB 746 Provides relative to solitary confinement in juvenile facilities.
- ACT 497—HB 755 Provides for the disbursement of monies received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
- ACT 498—HB 758 Provides relative to industrial hemp.
- ACT 499—HB 775 Provides relative to the definition of drug paraphernalia.
- ACT 500—SB 107 Re-creates the Louisiana Workforce Commission and re-authorizes the Incumbent Worker Training Program.
- ACT 501—SB 154 Provides for health insurance coverage of genetic testing for critically ill infants with no diagnosis.
- ACT 502—SB 191 Provides relative to high school core curriculum requirements.
- ACT 503—SB 213 Provides relative to specialized behavioral health rehabilitation services in the Louisiana medical assistance program.
- ACT 504—SB 214 Provides for deposition or trial testimony of out-of-state insurance claims adjusters who are licensed or registered in the state.
- ACT 505—SB 277 Creates the Megaprojects Leverage Fund.
- ACT 506—SB 282 Establishes a workforce training initiative to serve public assistance recipients.
- ACT 507—SB 490 Provides for security services in the state capitol building.
- ACT 508—HB 796 Establishes the Small Business Innovation Fund.
- ACT 509—HB 802 Provides relative to digital assets.
- ACT 510—HB 834 Provides relative to a sports wagering account and presumptions of abandonment.
- ACT 511—HB 896 Provides for limitations on recoverable past medical expenses.
- ACT 512—HB 898 Provides relative to the powers of parishes and municipalities with respect to liquefied petroleum gas.
- ACT 513—HB 1061 Provides for procedures for victims of sexually-oriented criminal offenses.
- ACT 514—HB 829 Provides relative to alcoholic beverage delivery.
- ACT 515—HB 847 Exempts certain non-state entity projects from local match requirements.
- ACT 516—HB 854 Provides relative to occupational diseases for members in the classified fire service.
- ACT 517—HB 865 Provides relative to textbooks and instructional materials used in reading instruction.
- ACT 518—HB 868 Provides relative to the creation of an online handgun education course.
- ACT 519—HB 889 Establishes the Dew Drop-America’s Rock and Roll Museum within the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
- ACT 520—HB 911 Provides relative to early literacy.
- ACT 521—HB 927 Authorizes a tuition increase at Louisiana State University Laboratory School.
- ACT 522—HB 933 Provides relative to emergency preparedness among licensed nursing homes.
- ACT 523—HB 996 Provides relative to the operation of charitable bingo.
- ACT 524—HB 1052 Establishes the Hazard Mitigation Revolving Loan Fund.
- ACT 525—HB 1055 Provides relative to horse racing.
- ACT 526—HB 1070 Provides relative to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
- ACT 527—HB 1072 Provides for hearing loss as an occupational disease while employed in the classified police service.
- ACT 528—HB 1082 Provides for election procedures during a state of emergency.
- ACT 529—HB 1083 Provides relative to hair discrimination in education, employment, public accommodations, and housing options.